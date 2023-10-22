Serie A: Milan Juventus LIVE and PHOTO – Football

Milan Juventus on the pitch at San Siro LIVE and PHOTOS for the ninth matchday of Serie A

No surprises compared to the predictions on the eve of the 22 starters for Milan-Juve, with the Rossoneri fielding Florenzi for the suspended Theo Hernandez on the left, Adli as the pivot in midfield with Musah on his right and with the rediscovered Loftus-Cheek on the bench. In front, the typical trident with Giroud between Leao and Pulisic. Allegri confirms the three-man defence, with Gatti and Rugani on Bremer’s sides. McKennie wins the run-off with Miretti and Kostic is preferred to Cambiaso. In attack, Kean is preferred to Vlahovic and teams up with Milik.

“Milan-Juve is the great match. Now we are in front, they are third but I believe that the championship fight is aimed at four teams. We are only at the ninth matchday, we must start again from what has been positive and do better in that what needs to be improved”: says Milan coach Stefano Pioli on the eve of the big match against Juventus. In the event of a victory, the Rossoneri would be seven points behind the Bianconeri, an important distance but which – according to Pioli – cannot be bridged: “The victory is not important to send Juventus to -7, there are still too many points. It would be important for the our path, for our performance, self-esteem and awareness”.



“We face a team that I won’t say is the favourite, but is one of the three favorites for the championship together with Inter and Napoli”: thus the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, on the title race. “It’s also normal to say that Juventus are favourites, our objective is to score as many points as possible to reach the top four at the end of May – continues the Juventus coach – and at San Siro it will be a beautiful and difficult challenge: they face the first against third and there will be 80 thousand spectators, let’s enjoy this match also thinking that we have 17 points and we still have a lot to score to achieve our goal.”

