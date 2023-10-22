Home » Milan-Juve, official lineups: Kean plays! The choice on Kostic, outside Krunic
At 8.45pm there is the big match of the day, Milan takes on Juventus at San Siro. A very important match also for fantasy football, the official lineups have been released.

At 8.45pm there is the big match of the day, the Milan challenges the Juventus at San Siro. A very important match also for fantasy football, the official lineups have been released. Vlahovic starts on the bench in Juventus, as does Chiesa. In Milan, Theo and Maignan are out due to suspension, Mirante plays. Kalulu and Krunic on the bench.

MILAN – Mirante; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Florenzi; Musah, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

JUVE – Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabot, Kostic; Mine, Kean.

