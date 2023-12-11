Serie A, Roma-Fiorentina 1-1 – Football

Roma-Fiorentina 1-1 THE NEWS, for the 15th day of the Serie A football championship.

The Champions League match between Roma and Fiorentina ends in a draw. On the night of yet another sold out stadium at the Olimpico, the Giallorossi went ahead with a Dybala-Lukaku show but then, after the Argentine’s injury, they gradually lost their way, leaving the game to the Viola who first gained numerical superiority in the second half with the expulsion of Zalewski and then they grabbed the 1-1 with Martínez Quarta. In the final, Mourinho’s team was left with nine men for the red card directed at Lukaku and bravely resisted the vehement attacks of the Italian team.

Roma are now fourth on 25 points, like Bologna, while the Viola catch Napoli on 24 and complain for not having exploited the opportunity of the double numerical superiority. Mourinho recovers Pellegrini from the 1st minute and confirms the attacking duo of Lukaku and Dybala. On the lanes Zalewski and Kristensen, in defense there is Mancini. The Italian does not risk Nico Gonzalez from the 1st minute and takes him to the bench. On the wingers in the attacking midfield line there are Ikoné and Kouamé with Nzola as the more advanced reference. In defense Ranieri replaced Milenkovic. Ready to go with Roma practically immediately in the lead: spectacular Giallorossi action on the right lane with Kristensen catching and clearing Dybala in the area who enters and finishes outside the center for Lukaku who heads from close range to beat Terracciano. Once in the lead, Mourinho’s team continues to push in search of the 2-0, but it is Fiorentina who is close to equalizing with an instant restart: Bonaventura sees Nzola’s cut and serves it, the attacker presents himself face to face you with Rui Patricio who miraculously manages to recover the ball. Halfway through the first half Roma lost Dybala who remained on the ground after contact with Arthur. The Argentine consults with the doctors and decides to leave the pitch.

In his place Mourinho is aiming for Iranian Azmoun. Once the Argentine leaves, the Giallorossi seem more fearful and the Viola take command of the game by staying in Roma’s half of the field for a long time. Roma limited themselves to acting on the counterattack and Lukaku also retreated to help his teammates’ defensive action. Fiorentina’s supremacy in the game, which in the second half becomes a monologue but turns out to be sterile, except for a quick counterattack wasted by Bonaventura, and it is the Giallorossi who come close to making it 2-0 with a header from Azmoun. The match restarts for the second and Fiorentina one step away from equalizing: Ikoné in the middle of the area gets rid of Zalewski, returns to the left and shoots, Rui Patricio is attentive and saves. Then it’s Roma who are one step away from doubling their lead following the development of a corner: the ball dances near the goal line then it’s Duncan who takes it away before Azmoun’s deflection who shortly after gets injured and is replaced by El Shaarawy.

The match remains wide open with Viola still close to scoring (Bonaventura’s crossbar) and Roma with ten men due to Zalewski’s double yellow card: fatal second foul on Ikonè. A few moments and Fiorentina’s equalizer arrives: Martinez Quarta is good at taking advantage of a cross from Kouamé, heads the trajectory of the ball and beats Rui Patricio into the corner. The Viola in numerical superiority crushes Roma in their area with repeated actions and the new arrival Nico Gonzalez is very dangerous. In the final, Mourinho’s team tries to get back ahead but is left with nine men due to the red card for Lukaku who made a sliding intervention with a hammer foot on Kouame. With the double inferiority of the Giallorossi, all that remains is to resist the forcing of Fiorentina who tries everything but has to settle for a draw. A 1-1 which, given how the match had turned out, satisfies Mourinho more than the Italian, but leaves the dreams for Europe which counts fully open and Roma fourth and in the Champions League zone together with Bologna

