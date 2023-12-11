Home » Jurado: two dead in the Las Maderas neighborhood
Jurado: two dead in the Las Maderas neighborhood

At seven o’clock at night on Saturday, December 9, a confrontation took place between members of the Clan del Golfo and the ELN in the municipal seat of Juradó, Las Maderas neighborhood.

Two people were killed in a home in the neighborhood: Roberto Betancur and an indigenous woman named Luz Dary.

The ELN claimed responsibility for the deaths through a WhatsApp group.

Another confrontation between these two groups was also reported in the El Cedral indigenous community.

There is a climate of anxiety both in the municipal seat of Juradó and in the townships.

