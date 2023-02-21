Home Sports Serie A: Torino-Cremonese 2-2 – Football
Sports

Serie A: Torino-Cremonese 2-2 – Football

by admin
Serie A: Torino-Cremonese 2-2 – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 20 – Turin and Cremonese drew 2-2 in the postponement of the 23rd day of Serie A. The grenades took the lead in the first half with a penalty from Sanabria, but the Grigiorossi put everything back in balance in the second half with Tsadjout, their first center of the season, and then they overtake with a great shot from Valeri. Shortly after, Singo’s goal fixes the final result which brings Toro to 31 points, ninth in the standings, while Cremonese remains last at 9 points. (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy