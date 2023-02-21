news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 20 – Turin and Cremonese drew 2-2 in the postponement of the 23rd day of Serie A. The grenades took the lead in the first half with a penalty from Sanabria, but the Grigiorossi put everything back in balance in the second half with Tsadjout, their first center of the season, and then they overtake with a great shot from Valeri. Shortly after, Singo’s goal fixes the final result which brings Toro to 31 points, ninth in the standings, while Cremonese remains last at 9 points. (ANSA).

