Grosso’s team won the direct match with goals from Mulattieri, Insigne and Szyminski

Antonelli-Maresca

Frosinone asphalt Reggina al Granillo and flies to +6 on Inzaghi’s team: it ends 0-3. Mulattieri opens it, Insigne doubles with a great left foot volley and Szyminski closes the headers. The same result at Tombolato between Cittadella and Bari: Mignani’s formation spreads and rises to third place. Brescia in full recovery finds the 1-1 goal against Cosenza, Venice also hits the equalizer in the 90th minute by overcoming the double disadvantage with Modena. Perugia-Spal ends without goals, Genoa wins again with Gilardino on the bench (2-0 at Sudtirol with goals from Puscas and Aramu). Pisa-Ascoli, at 18, ends 2-0. At 12.30 Benevento’s external strike at the Tardini (1-0 with Forte returning to score) opened the B Thursday, closed by a 0-0 draw between Palermo and Como.

Parma-Benevento 0-1 — The rhythms are immediately quite intense. Improta tries a mid-air back-heel in the 17th minute on Schiattarella’s suggestion that doesn’t worry Chichizola. However, the goalkeeper of the Emilians was unable to do anything three minutes later, when Farias ran away to the left and served Forte in the center of the area, good at burning his marker in time and shooting at the far post. The bad news didn’t end for Parma, which shortly after lost Mihaila due to injury. However, the opportunity to equalize is the best: a touch of the hand of Masciangelo is reviewed in the Var by the referee Gariglio, who awards the penalty. Thus in the 34th minute Vazquez appears from the penalty spot, Paleari senses and rejects, then also opposes the tap-in by Inglese who tries again with his head and hits the post. Before the interval, Letizia suffered a serious injury after a dispute with Bernabé. In the second half there are very few emotions. A cross shot by Vazquez, rejected by Paleari at the start of the second half, was the most significant occasion. The forcing does not produce the desired results, not even when for the last ten minutes Benevento remains in ten for the direct red light shown to El Kaouakibi (again after an on-field review) for a serious foul play.

Reggina-Frosinone 0-3 — Game blocked at the Granillo in the first minutes. Grosso’s men try to show forward with Insigne in the 9th minute, blocked by the closure of the opposing defence. Little happens until the goal that unlocks the game: Camporese loses the ball in mid-field and sends Mulattieri off in the sprint, goalkeeper Colombi goes too far out of the area and blows himself up. With an empty net, the attacker made no mistake and carried on his goals. Frosinone spread in the second half: in the 50th minute Insigne found a great left-footed goal after Garritano’s support. Inzaghi’s team didn’t react and in the 68th minute they also conceded the third goal with a good header from Szyminski after the free-kick from the usual Garritano. Gori finds the 1-3 goal in the 83rd minute, but the referee cancels everything after reviewing the action at the Var for a foul in attack. See also Hellas Verona perfect, 4-0 against Spezia. Crazy 3-3 between Sampdoria and Udinese

Citadel-Bari 0-3 — First half one-way at Tombolato, only the guests play. But the first chance of the match belongs to the hosts: in the 5th minute Vita kicks and goalkeeper Caprile deflects wide. The advantage of Mignani’s team arrives in the 13th minute. Del Fabro was disastrous, he slipped just outside the penalty area, Scheidler took advantage of it by skipping Kastrati and making it 0-1. Mastrantonio tries to equalize in the 27th minute, the shot goes wide. A few minutes go by and Bari doubles: another defensive error by Cittadella, Mastrantonio is wrong, Folorunsho is good at fighting and trying the shot: Kastrati can do nothing. Gorini’s men try to react in the 53rd minute with Mastrantonio who this time hits the post arriving in a slide after a diagonal shot by Vita. Branca also came very close in the 63rd minute to score his first goal, but in the 68th minute Maita closed the game by scoring from an assist from Scheidler after a good counter-attack.

Cosenza-Brescia 1-1 — No goals in the first half, but many chances. In the 9th minute Brignola kicks with his left foot from the edge, just wide. The guests’ response came three minutes later with Bianchi, the attacker shooting but nothing. In the 18th minute another chance for the Calabrians with Brignola having his shot blocked by a slide from Karacic. Again Bianchi has two excellent chances in the 26th and 34th minutes, both not very accurate. In the 50th minute Brignola found the opening goal, disallowed for offside. With Moreo and Viviani the guests show up in front, but it is Larrivey who unlocks the game in the 71st minute: Andrenacci blocks Rispoli’s touch badly, the Argentine forward gets on the ball and scores. The result changes in the recovery: Ayé very close to equalizing, then Bianchi takes care of signing the 1-1. Marson badly deflects Pace’s shot, the attacker makes no mistake and finds the equalizer. See also Bertram, match ball in race 4 with Roma Fabi loads the group

Genoa-South Tyrol 2-0 — Queue at 11′ tries the winning tap-in, without success. There is a lot of fighting in the middle of the field and the teams have few important opportunities. On 18′ Gudmundsson serves Jagiello, Poluzzi takes care of deflecting for a corner. In the 36th minute Crociata tries a shot from the edge that ends high over the crossbar. Sudtirol attacks in the second half with Casiraghi, a shot saved in the 52nd minute. Hefti tries ten minutes later, but it is Puscas who gives him the lead with a left footed shot in the small box in the 65th minute. The guests’ reaction was immediate and in the 73rd minute Odogwu hit the post after a header. The rossoblù mortgage the victory with Aramu’s goal in full recovery after an excellent counter-attack. Genoa finds a victory that has been missing since 22 October.

Modena-Venice 2-2 — It’s an open challenge against Braglia, Falcinelli takes the measures in the 4th minute by kicking high. In the 8th minute the guests responded promptly with Pohjanpalo turning right wide. A lot of density in the middle of the field and little else, until the 36′: Ceccaroni deflects with his arm on Magnino’s touch, it’s a penalty. Tremolada goes from the spot and makes no mistake. In the second half the Gialloblù started strong and in the 53rd minute they also doubled their lead: Falcinelli crossed, Bonfanti headed in and scored the 2-0. The guests didn’t give up: in the 60th minute Crnigoj shortened the distance, Pierini tried a low cross from the left and the midfielder overtook the opposing goalkeeper. Pierini shoots again in the 76th minute and Gagno deflects to the side, the equalizer practically arrives in the 90th minute: Johnsen shoots from the edge after a scrum in the area and holes the opponent’s goal.

Perugia-Spal 0-0 — In the 9th minute Tripaldelli got the first chance: he hits a header a few steps from Gori, the goalkeeper blocks in two stages. Castori’s team struggles to attack, in the 36th minute Finotto kicks but the shot hits teammate La Mantia and goes wide. The hosts’ big chance came just before the interval: Bartolomei went very close to taking the lead with a great shot from distance. In the 50th minute it was again Perugia to attack with Kouan, a conclusion that found the outside of the net. In the 58th minute Santoro found himself alone in front of Alfonso, he touched the ball first and the goalkeeper arrived late. The referee awards the penalty after reviewing the action at the Var: the former Melchiorri goes from eleven meters and hits the crossbar. Tripaldelli and Valzania have two good chances in the 75th and 77th minutes, but the result doesn’t change. Perugia goalkeeper Alfonso is not very reactive even in recovery: in the 93rd minute Di Serio lands, for the referee it is not a penalty and the result does not change. See also Lv Mama announces New Year's Day holiday travel trend: local welcomes become mainstream, the post-80s, post-90s and post-00s play styles are very different

Pisa-Ascoli 2-0 — Fought clash with a view of the playoff area at the Arena Garibaldi: the Tuscans come from three victories in the last three home matches, Bucchi’s team has not lost away from five games. The Nerazzurri’s slap hits the gong in the first half: Torregrossa wins a penalty, converts it with the “spoon” and his fourth goal in the league brings D’Angelo’s men to rest at 1-0. The script of the match didn’t change in the second half: lots of fouls, fragmented play and almost zero dangers from Guarna and Livieri’s parts until the start in the 87th minute. Canestrelli anticipates everyone with a header on Moruțan’s corner, makes it 2-0 and closes the practice. With three golden points, Pisa overtakes Ascoli and flies by force to eighth place in the standings, joining Sudtirol at 22.

Palermo-Como 0-0 — First half of flames at Renzo Barbera. After 10′ of high pace, the first chances arrived for the rosanero. The first is for Vido, quick to deflect Sala’s cross: ball on the post. On the next corner Brunori tries, without precision. Longo’s team can be seen around Pigliacelli with the Cerri-Ctrone-Mancuso trio, but the right spark is missing. For Como, the protagonists are the same also in the second half: the Lombards go one step away from the net with Mancuso’s right foot, around the hour of the game, while Corini’s men look for the advantage with Segre and Saric, over than with some sharp notes of the usual Brunori. The last thrill of the match comes with a close left foot from Ioannou, rejected by Pigliacelli. Palermo gets stuck on 0-0 and misses the big shot, but the playoff area remains close at hand.