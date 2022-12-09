Home News Rob Brezsny Gemini Horoscope December 8/14, 2022
Poet Jane Hirshfield states that Zen Buddhism is based on three principles. 1) Everything changes. 2) Everything is connected. 3) Pay attention. Even if you’re not a Zen practitioner, Gemini, you should focus on the last two precepts in the coming weeks. If I had to think of the formula that will bring you the most interesting experiences and sensations, it would be: “Pay attention to how everything is connected”. I hope you will try to grasp the connections between what at first appear to be isolated fragments. This will help you realize that your life has a higher purpose than you think and that the entire world is conspiring to push you to achieve that goal.

