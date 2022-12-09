Diablo IV

After another ten years of waiting, the orthodox (non-mobile) sequel to the Diablo series, Diablo IV, was released today and will be released on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and other platforms on June 6, 2023. online. Blizzard has also opened the pre-order activity of “Diablo IV”, and pre-order players will be eligible for beta testing.

Specifically, “Diablo IV” is divided into three versions: “Standard Edition (NT$2,219)”, “Digital Deluxe Edition (NT$2,819)” and “Ultimate Edition (NT$3,119)”. The standard board includes the game body, beta public test qualification, D4’s “Light Bearer” mount, D3’s appearance and pets, World of Warcraft’s mount, and the appearance set of “Diablo: Immortal”. The Digital Deluxe Edition adds up to four more days of “Diablo IV” “Early Access”, D4’s “Temptation” mount and “Demon Carapace” mount armor, plus “Diablo IV” Premium Season Battle Pass. The Ultimate Edition adds the Creator Wings emoji, 20 level jumps, and a cosmetic item.

“Diablo IV” will adopt an open world, but the game mechanism is more like “Diablo II”, with skill trees to increase the sense of upgrading and the process of the game. Blizzard also promised that in “Diablo IV”, there will be no money to win. Although the game will have an in-app store and a paid pass, both of them are only for the sale of styling and acceleration of the acquisition of styling, and will not affect the character itself. Strength of.