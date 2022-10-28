The red and white create and waste: Botta hits a crossbar, Cheddira inaccurate on several occasions

The thrust of a fiery San Nicola, to the season record of attendance with over 38,000 fans, is not enough for Bari to snatch the 3 points against Ternana. In the high-ranking advance on Friday, the second and third attacks of the B cancel each other out and in the end the balance resists. Translated, 0-0. Mignani’s team currently holds fourth place alone, at 19 points. That of Lucarelli, disqualified and replaced on the bench by deputy Vanigli, remains third at 20, one distance from the leading duo Frosinone-Genoa.

THE VAR CANCELS — The big news for the hosts is the presence of Scheidler from 1 ‘, to replace the former on duty Antenucci (out for a muscle problem) and alongside Cheddira, top scorer of B. Lucarelli relies on the trident formed by Favilli, Partipilo and Cassata. The first half is all about the hosts. After a few seconds Scheidler’s blare arrives, followed by the double chance triggered by Folorunsho’s sprint in the left lane: Botta’s conclusion is saved by Iannarilli, Cheddira’s right on the rebound ends up high. At 20 ‘the French striker tries again, on his debut as a starter in the league: the goal arrives, but is canceled by the Var for offside at the start. Nothing done: Mignani’s team returns to manage possession, always on the attack, and the Umbrians resist. So until the interval.

THE BALANCE RESISTES — At the start of the second half, Ternana is less shy, raises the center of gravity and tries to counterattack: in the 54th minute, the left from a distance of Partipilo says that there is a desire to make a turn, but around the hour of play the Bari rekindles with the usually Cheddira. The red and white 11 first serves Botta, who hits the crossbar from the center of the area. Then he wins a duel with Sorensen and places the right, but Iannarilli saves the result. Substitutions, on both sides, do not change the script. The Apulians regain possession and build the greatest dangers even in the second half: a quarter of an hour from the end, the scrum on Botta’s corner ends with a nice heel shot by Cheddira, again neutralized by the always attentive Iannarilli. The balance arrives at 90 ‘and also lasts in the three minutes of recovery, despite some jolts: Bari and Ternana divide the stakes. See also U.S. men's basketball team wins first victory at Tokyo Olympics

October 28, 2022 (change October 28, 2022 | 22:37)

