Leaders Pordenone – fresh from four wins in a row – returns with one point from the big match in Sesto San Giovanni and sees the margin of advantage over the second-placed shorten (from five to three points). It finished 2-2 at Breda, the neroverdi ahead with Pinato, then joined by Capogna and overtaken by Bruschi’s penalty before Candellone’s final draw. Padova falls but is also unlucky, overtaken at the Euganeo (1-0) by Renate: in ten already from the end of the first half for the expulsion of Dezi, Caneo’s team hits two woodwork with Germano and Valentini but is slipped in by Baldassin . Together with Renate, in second place there is also Lecco who pass to Nereo Rocco (2-1) aggravating the crisis of Triestina (team in retreat in view of the midweek): host advantage with a great right foot from distance by Pinzauti, provisional equal of the former Ganz before the flash of Girelli who signs the success of Lecco coming from the bench. In the trio of the second rooms also Feralpisalò, good at exploiting a favorable episode to beat (1-0, Zennaro) a good Trento who still remains bogged down in the playout area. In addition to Juventus Next Gen-Mantova (2-2 in front of over 28,000 spectators), Novara-Piacenza (1-1) also finished equal: guests ahead with Nava and joined by Bortolussi, followed by a sending-off for Persia and Benalouane . Pro Patria hit (1-0) in Zanica, AlbinoLeffe’s field, Castelli’s paw at the start of the second half and a good defensive performance was enough to reach the finish line. Pro Vercelli returned to success after three games, beating Sangiuliano City 2-1: Salzano responded to Comi’s advantage from the penalty spot, but Marco Perrotta brought forward the Pro – who scored both goals with his headers on an assist from Iotti from inactive ball. Nice shot in the key of salvation of Virtus Verona who wins on the Pergolettese field (2-0) with goals in the final from Nalini and Juanito Gomez on penalties.

Group C

—

At the crossroads of the direct clash in breaking latest news, Catanzaro is once again irresistible: in front of 13,000 spectators in the Adriatic, Vivarini’s team triumphs with a clear 3-0 and this time they don’t need the attackers to spread, given that finding the goal – double assist from the unleashed Vandeputte, at nine this season – are the winger Situm and the captain Martinelli (brace, as central defender). The Giallorossi goalkeeper Fulignati also saves a penalty from Lescano to lock down the fourth consecutive win for the Giallorossi, who are now four points ahead of second place. The most immediate pursuer is again Crotone, who with difficulty – goal from Mogos, with ten guests for the double yellow card in Cortinovis – narrowly surpasses a good Latina and keeps the run-up to the record alive. Cerignola consolidates in the playoff area, which in the 12 o’clock match – in front of a few spectators, the president Grieco thundered against the only 218 paying players threatening “strong decisions” – rules Viterbese with a goal in each half (2-0, Blondett and D’Andrea) condemning it to the third defeat in a row. Internal collapse – and last place shared with Viterbo – for Auteri’s Messina, punished by Turris at the first joy since Di Michele was on the bench (1-0, Gallo scored on the development of a free-kick kicked on the crossbar by Leonetti). Equal comeback for Foggia di Gallo who recaptures Monterosi in Viterbo (1-1), both goals from Cancellieri and Nicolao in the second half with several missed opportunities by the Rossoneri to overturn it. Avellino starts again, the first internal success of the Rastelli management: at Partenio-Lombardi collapses (4-0) the Taranto of the ex Capuano – applauded but then expelled – with Trotta’s brace from the spot and goals from Murano (the striker hadn’t scored in the league since January) and Casarini. Defender Falbo’s third goal of the season allows Monopoli to overcome Francavilla (1-0), hitting a success that had been missing for three rounds. Goalless Gelbison-Picerno, match played in Pagani: the only emotion was the penalty kick that the Lucan goalkeeper Crespi saved from Uliano at the end of the first half, allowing Emilio Longo’s team to extend their string of useful results to four (two victories and two draws). It also ended 0-0 for the other player from Basilicata, Potenza who are specialists in draws (this is their tenth), who came back with a point from the Juve Stabia field and thus remained unbeaten since the return of Giuseppe Raffaele to the bench. Saving blow for Fidelis Andria, 2-0 against Giugliano and second consecutive success with the signatures of the Dutchman Bolsius and Tulli from the penalty spot.