Saturday dedicated mainly to group A, on the pitch with all ten matches. In the maxi braking at the top, whoever comes out better is Pordenone despite the 0-0 draw in Lignano Sabbiadoro against Virtus Verona: “We have to do more”, the immediate comment of the black and green coach Mimmo Di Carlo, who protests for a canceled goal in Candellone but at the same time enjoy the solitary peak. What used to be the other leaders, Feralpisalò, in fact falls on their pitch against Piacenza (1-0): Cesarini decides it from a penalty, at the start of the second half, signing the third consecutive victory for the red and whites.

Vicenza collapse

In the most awaited challenge of the day, Vicenza collapses in Lecco thus remedying the first defeat of the Modesto management: the 3-0 (which is worth the hook in the standings) matures everything at the start of the second half, with the trio of Girelli, Pinzauti and Buso who fells on Ferrari and his companions within eight minutes. Renate wins and looks up again, who beats Pro Vercelli (1-0, penalty converted by Gianluca Esposito) and is now linked to the leading group. It hasn’t won in four games, but Pro Sesto is still steadfast in the playoff area, making it 1-1 in the away game at Arzignano: guests had the advantage with Corradi on a free-kick, Saio saved Bruschi’s penalty for a possible double but in the end it was Paris (on an assist di Tardivo, both on the bench) to restore parity. Two dead balls were enough for AlbinoLeffe to overcome (2-0) Pergolettese, who collected the eighth knockout in Zanica in 11 away games: Manconi scored in the first half from a penalty, in the second Cocco from a deflected free kick from the barrier. It’s a draw (1-1) that is of little use to both between Padova and Juventus Next Gen, who today would both be out of the playoff area: Liguori opens at the Euganeo in the 20th minute of the first half, a Juventus draw immediately after the break with the penalty converted by Barrenechea (handball by Belli on a cross by Barbieri). At an altitude of 27, together with Juventus and Pro Vercelli, there is now Mantova who beat Pro Patria 2-0: the newcomer Bocalon made his debut with a nice header, doubling Guccione. Already mentioned from Piacenza, they all win in the queue: Trento 2-0 on the Sangiuliano City field (the newcomer Carletti and Fabbri scored, third success in a row for Tedino), Triestina also rises again and compacts around coach Pavanel and celebrates at Nereo Rocco by beating Novara 2-0 (Felici and Adorante).