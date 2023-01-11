Home Sports Serie D, Angri-Portici suspended: fans attack player
Sports

Serie D, Angri-Portici suspended: fans attack player

by admin
Serie D, Angri-Portici suspended: fans attack player

Maraucci would have distracted an opposing player when a penalty was taken, then violence

A ferocious attack took place at the Pasquale Novi stadium in Angri, where the match between the home team and Portici should have been played, recovery of the 16th day of group G of Serie D. The conditional is a must, because the The match was abandoned at half-time when some local fans entered a secondary entrance in the underpass leading to the changing rooms. The target of the violence is Maurizio Maraucci, defender of Portici, for having distracted an opposing player, Varsi, when a penalty was taken. Maraucci would have made him nervous, tying his boots near the disk and delaying the execution. The goalkeeper then neutralized the shot, provoking the anger of some troublemakers who at the end of the first half attacked the player with kicks, punches and some even with clubs.

in shock

The assault lasted a few minutes, then the violent men fled. Maraucci suffered several injuries, was immediately rescued and it was necessary to administer a sedative because he was in shock. Upon learning of what happened, the match director opted not to resume the match, also considering the emotional state of the players. The Portici members were detained for several hours in Angri to give their statements to the police. From a sporting point of view, it is easy to hypothesize the assignment of the 0-3 win to the visiting team; at halftime, the score was 0-1.

January 11 – 19:22

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Rogerio Ceni, the goalscoring goalkeeper

From the Bernabeu to Wembley, all the stadiums...

Atalanta, 8 friendly goals at Mapello: Pasalic hat-trick,...

Juve Women, Belotto in goal. Outputs: generational change

Novak’s tear: the PTPA is back, the asso-players...

Serie A like Premier League: the effective time...

Curry scored 24 points in his comeback, the...

Hajar Boudraa, the veiled magistrate. “This way I...

Inter-Parma, Correa flops in the Italian Cup. But...

Australian Open, four Italians ahead in qualifying

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy