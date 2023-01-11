A ferocious attack took place at the Pasquale Novi stadium in Angri, where the match between the home team and Portici should have been played, recovery of the 16th day of group G of Serie D. The conditional is a must, because the The match was abandoned at half-time when some local fans entered a secondary entrance in the underpass leading to the changing rooms. The target of the violence is Maurizio Maraucci, defender of Portici, for having distracted an opposing player, Varsi, when a penalty was taken. Maraucci would have made him nervous, tying his boots near the disk and delaying the execution. The goalkeeper then neutralized the shot, provoking the anger of some troublemakers who at the end of the first half attacked the player with kicks, punches and some even with clubs.