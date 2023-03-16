Status: 03/12/2023 4:11 p.m

SC Freiburg II remains unbeaten in 2023: The Breisgau team won 1-0 (0-0) on the 26th matchday of the 3rd division at FC Ingolstadt 04, which had been relegated to the second division.

Even without top scorer Vincent Vermeij remains the second team of SC Freiburg the team of the hour in the 3rd division. At the away game in Ingolstadt, Robert Wagner let the people of Breisgau celebrate shortly before the end. With their sixth win in a row, coach Thomas Stamm’s team is still in the thick of things and is still second in the table with 54 points.

Goalscorer Vermeij is missing due to illness

Although striker Vermeij was absent due to a flu infection and was replaced by Maximilian Breunig in the starting XI, Freiburg started the game with momentum. SC captain Philipp Treu scored the first goal after a minute from a corner. His shot went just over the Ingolstadt crossbar. The hosts’ first dangerous offensive action after 15 minutes: Tobias Bech curled a direct free kick over the Freiburg wall, but SC keeper Noah Atubolu parried the attempt safely.

Lots of fouls, few chances

After that, the game was characterized by intense duels, but turned out to be rather disorganized. FCI midfielder Rico Preißinger, who had already received a yellow card, was lucky not to be sent off after 18 minutes after another foul on Robert Wagner. After 34 minutes, however, it was over for him: he was substituted due to injury. Denis Linsmayer came.

The game continued to take place more in midfield, and Ingolstadt only had one chance to score worth mentioning: it was Bech again who took aim from eleven meters in the SC penalty area, but put the ball just to the right of the goal (43′). So it went logically with the goalless draw at the break.

Wagner scores Freiburg winning goal

Both teams came out of the dressing room unchanged. And just like in the first half, the guests initially had a little more of the game and eight minutes after the restart they had a big chance to take the lead: Mika Baur prevailed on the right and brought the ball towards the penalty spot, where Oscar Wiklöf shot freely. An Ingolstadt leg could just prevent the Freiburg 1-0.

On the other side, the SC case trembled in the 61st minute: Patrick Schmidt headed a free kick from around six meters into the crossbar. Atubolu would have been powerless. SC trainer Stamm reacted and brought in two new players. However, they were also unable to assert themselves due to the narrowly staggered FCI defense.

And when everything looked like a goalless draw, Robert Wagner’s hour had come. Three minutes before the end, the 19-year-old headed the ball under the bar after a free kick. The ball dripped behind the line to the acclaimed Freiburg 1-0. The game was thus decided and the Sport-Club remained without a goal for the fourth game in a row. Next Wednesday, the SC welcomes third-placed Wehen Wiesbaden (7 p.m.) to the third division top game.