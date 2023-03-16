Incidents in San Sebastian between fans of Real Sociedad and those of Roma before the start of the second leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League. According to Spanish media reports, the local ultras attacked the buses of the Roma supporters, throwing chairs and bottles and breaking the windows of the shuttle buses.

The contact between the fans took place near the stadium and the police intervened trying to quell the clashes. According to reports in the Spanish press, some fans have been arrested (two Roma fans and others from Real Sociedad).

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the clashes took place on the outskirts of Anoeta despite the security cordon. When a large number of Real Sociedad fans were moving from the Plaza Armerías towards the arrival area of ​​the team bus, a group of people dressed in black turned left to meet the bus of the ultras at the roundabout closest to the stadium. Rome. Objects were thrown that caused bus windows to break, as well as several arrests by the Ertzaintza and police charges.

