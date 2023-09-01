Sevilla and Rayados de Monterrey Reach Agreement on Transfer of Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona

Sevilla and Rayados de Monterrey have reached an agreement to transfer Mexican footballer Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona to the Mexican club. According to sources, Sevilla will receive approximately 3.5 million euros in the deal. The terms of the agreement were finalized after several days of negotiations, with the player signing a three-season contract. The transfer is expected to be completed on Friday at the Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium.

Corona, a 30-year-old player from Sonora, had previously made his professional debut with Sevilla in 2010 before moving to Europe three years later. He played for Dutch club Twente and Portuguese side Porto, before joining Sevilla in January 2022.

During his first half-season at Sevilla, Tecatito Corona appeared in twenty-two games, scoring two goals and providing four assists. However, his 2022-2023 campaign was marred by a serious ankle injury, which ultimately led to his departure from the Andalusian club.

With 71 international appearances for Mexico, Corona will now return to the club where his career began. The transfer marks a significant move for both the player and Rayados de Monterrey, as they add a talented and experienced player to their squad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

