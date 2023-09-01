Home » Sevilla and Rayados de Monterrey Reach Agreement on Transfer of Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona
Sports

Sevilla and Rayados de Monterrey Reach Agreement on Transfer of Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona

by admin
Sevilla and Rayados de Monterrey Reach Agreement on Transfer of Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona

Sevilla and Rayados de Monterrey have reached an agreement to transfer Mexican footballer Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona to the Mexican club. According to sources, Sevilla will receive approximately 3.5 million euros in the deal. The terms of the agreement were finalized after several days of negotiations, with the player signing a three-season contract. The transfer is expected to be completed on Friday at the Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium.

Corona, a 30-year-old player from Sonora, had previously made his professional debut with Sevilla in 2010 before moving to Europe three years later. He played for Dutch club Twente and Portuguese side Porto, before joining Sevilla in January 2022.

During his first half-season at Sevilla, Tecatito Corona appeared in twenty-two games, scoring two goals and providing four assists. However, his 2022-2023 campaign was marred by a serious ankle injury, which ultimately led to his departure from the Andalusian club.

With 71 international appearances for Mexico, Corona will now return to the club where his career began. The transfer marks a significant move for both the player and Rayados de Monterrey, as they add a talented and experienced player to their squad.

See also  Milan, Bakayoko brakes on Adana in Turkey: the situation

You may also like

US Open 2023 results: Neal Skupski and Wesley...

Rapid brings Feyenoord defender Kasanwirjo – sport.ORF.at

Club’s Decision Looming: Fate of Coach Medina to...

Luka Jovic, who is the AC Milan striker

Barcelona Receives 40 Million Euro Proposal for Robert...

2023 NFL odds: New Orleans Saints, Derek Carr...

First Village BA Basketball Tournament in Yun’an District,...

Novak Djokovic on a royal road, or almost,...

Powerhouse Clubs Liverpool, Ajax, Leverkusen, West Ham, and...

A prestigious chef explains the mistake that if...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy