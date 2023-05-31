Home » Seville-Rome, Karsdorp ‘refuses’ the medal: Ceferin reprimanded
Sports

Seville-Rome, Karsdorp ‘refuses’ the medal: Ceferin reprimanded

by admin

Jose Mourinho’s Rome lost on penalties in the Europa League final. Despite the effort and heart put into the field, the Giallorossi had to settle for the silver medal. An important result that, however, some will find it difficult to digest.

Seville-Rome, Karsdorp refuses the second place medal

The first to dislike the defeat was Rick Karsdorp. The Dutch player, during the awards ceremony for the second place medal, presented by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, he refused to wear the award around his neck. A gesture that Ceferin did not like who immediately ‘grabbed’ him, asking him to wear it. The player, having accepted, immediately took away the medal. An unsportsmanlike gesture that the fans who, on the web, went wild against the Giallorossi player did not like it either.

See also  2nd league: Horn replaces St. Pölten as the leader

You may also like

Sun Yingsha, who won the women’s singles champion...

The commitment of Fortitudo Pallacanestro and Fortitudo per...

Europa League: Happy ending for Sevilla in Budapest...

Andrea Radrizzani Matteo Mandredi who are the new...

“Vertical Marathon” Let’s go up to Qianjiang New...

Italy England 2-1: result and goals at the...

Roma: Mourinho, I have to talk to clubs...

Sevilla FC beat AS Roma in the final

French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek continues his title...

French Open: Wang Xinyu advanced to the second...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy