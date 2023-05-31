Seville-Rome, Karsdorp ‘refuses’ the medal: Ceferin reprimanded

Jose Mourinho’s Rome lost on penalties in the Europa League final. Despite the effort and heart put into the field, the Giallorossi had to settle for the silver medal. An important result that, however, some will find it difficult to digest.

Seville-Rome, Karsdorp refuses the second place medal

The first to dislike the defeat was Rick Karsdorp. The Dutch player, during the awards ceremony for the second place medal, presented by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, he refused to wear the award around his neck. A gesture that Ceferin did not like who immediately ‘grabbed’ him, asking him to wear it. The player, having accepted, immediately took away the medal. An unsportsmanlike gesture that the fans who, on the web, went wild against the Giallorossi player did not like it either.