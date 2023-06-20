Shaanxi athletes win Asian U23 wrestling championship – Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 18, the 2023 Asian U23 Wrestling Championships ended in Kyrgyzstan. Shaanxi women’s wrestler Li Wenji, who represented the Chinese team, won the 72kg champion.

Li Wenji, a girl born in Xi’an in 2003, has been engaged in wrestling since the end of 2017. In 2018, she won the championship of the 16th provincial sports meeting. In 2020, she won the national U20 international wrestling championship in the 68 kg category. In this year’s National International Wrestling Championships, Li Wenji won the third place in the 68 kg competition and was selected for the national team to participate in the 2023 Asian U23 Wrestling Championships held in Kyrgyzstan from June 10 to 18.

In this competition, Li Wenji dared to fight hard and performed well. He defeated Kyrgyzstan, India and Mongolia one after another, and defeated Uzbekistan with an absolute advantage in the last game, successfully winning the championship. (Reporter Zhang Jiangzhou)

[error correction]

[Responsible editor: Wang Yan]

33

010070270010000000000000011112161129707210

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

