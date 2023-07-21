Shandong Weiqiao emerges victorious in the first stage of China Table Tennis Super League with unbeaten record

The First Stage of the Table Tennis Super League Concludes with Shandong Weiqiao’s Victory

July 21, 2023 – The first stage of the 2023 China Table Tennis Club Super League for men’s teams has concluded in Zunyi City, Guizhou Province. Shandong Weiqiao Xiangshang Sports, led by Wang Chuqin, clinched the championship with an unbeaten record of 8 wins out of 8 matches. The Shanghai Real Estate Group, headed by Fan Zhendong, secured second place in the competition.

The event saw the participation of nine clubs featuring renowned players such as Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin, Wang Chuqin, Zhou Kai, and Lin Gaoyuan. The tournament was divided into two stages, with the first stage consisting of nine rounds. The top four clubs from this stage will proceed to the knockout round in the second stage to determine the overall champion. The matches were held at the Zunyi Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium, which can accommodate around 6,000 spectators. Every round of the games witnessed a huge influx of over 5,000 fans who passionately cheered for their favorite clubs and players, creating a vibrant and lively atmosphere.

The Table Tennis Super League has showcased exceptional table tennis skills from the participating teams and players, captivating the audiences with thrilling matches and intense competition. With Shandong Weiqiao’s dominant performance in the first stage, the team has set a strong precedent for the upcoming knockout round.

The success of the Table Tennis Super League is a testament to China‘s passion and love for the sport. As one of the most popular sports in the country, table tennis continues to attract a massive following and has become deeply ingrained in Chinese culture. The league provides a platform for talented players to excel and showcase their abilities, further elevating the sport’s popularity and significance.

As the competition progresses to the second stage, fans eagerly anticipate the fierce battles and outstanding performances yet to come. The Table Tennis Super League continues to be a major sporting event that brings together the best table tennis talents in China, creating a spectacle that both players and spectators cherish.

Source: Jilin Daily

