Epic Games Offers ‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ and ‘Murder by Numbers’ for Free – Claim Now!

Epic Games, the popular video game developer and distributor, has announced its latest lineup of free games for players to enjoy. This week, gamers can get their hands on two exciting titles, “The Elder Scrolls Online” and “Murder by Numbers”, completely free of charge.

Typically priced at NT$599 and NT$226 respectively on the Epic Games Store, these games offer players a combined market value of NT$825. However, for a limited time, players can claim these games without spending a dime, but they must act quickly as the deadline is set for July 27, 2023, at 23:00.

“The Elder Scrolls Online”, developed and produced by ZeniMax Online Studios, is a highly acclaimed game in the “Elder Scrolls” series. It was originally released on Microsoft Windows and OS X platforms on April 4, 2014. Known for its immersive world and captivating storyline, the game has garnered an “extremely favorable” rating on the popular gaming platform, Steam.

On the other hand, “Murder by Numbers” is a game developed by Mediatonic and was released on March 7, 2020. Interestingly, Mediatonic is the same development team behind the hit game “Jelly Bean Man”. In 2021, Epic Games acquired Mediatonic’s upstream company, Tonic Games Group, establishing a strong partnership to bring even more exciting games to players.

Gamers are encouraged to visit the Epic Games Store and claim these free games before the deadline. The opportunity to get high-quality games like “The Elder Scrolls Online” and “Murder by Numbers” at no cost is truly a steal.

