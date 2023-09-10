Shanxi “Post-80s” Swimmer Overcomes Challenges and Finds Love at the Disabled Games

Shanxi “post-80s” first experience of the Games for People with Disabilities: Challenging oneself and embracing love

Shanxi, China – The 12th Shanxi Provincial Disabled Games took place in Datong, Shanxi from September 6th to 9th. Over 400 disabled athletes from 11 cities in the province participated in multiple events, showcasing their determination and skill.

Among the athletes was 39-year-old swimmer, Pang Xin. For Pang Xin, this was his first time participating in a sports competition for people with disabilities. From a young age, Pang Xin had a passion for swimming and began practicing when he was only seven or eight years old.

“I have loved swimming since I was a child. I started learning to swim when I was seven or eight years old and have been swimming ever since. After becoming disabled, it was through this competition that I learned to swim again. Although the time is not long, I think I should improve slowly to improve myself and swim better,” Pang Xin expressed.

At the age of 23, Pang Xin’s life took a tragic turn after a car accident resulted in the amputation of his left hand and both feet. Despite this adversity, Pang Xin approached life with optimism. He rediscovered his love for swimming and diligently trained for the competitions. In the 12th Shanxi Provincial Disabled Games, he competed in a total of six events in three swimming styles: breaststroke, backstroke, and freestyle.

Pang Xin’s perseverance and dedication have paid off. “Through persistent practice for a long time, because we have a foundation since childhood, if we have a foundation, it is true that although our body is missing something, it will still find (balance) and slowly integrate it into the body,” Pang Xin shared.

Aside from swimming, Pang Xin has other passions in life, such as calligraphy and singing. Through these hobbies, he has formed friendships with fellow music enthusiasts and calligraphy lovers, engaging in communication and learning from each other.

“I have a wide range of hobbies. I usually like writing calligraphy, pens, and brushes, and I also like singing, which I can do pretty well. I insist on writing (calligraphy) every day, and I will definitely sing every day. Teachers in these areas will coach me and improve several of my skills. I was a hobby, and then he heard that I sang well, and we got to know each other and became friends. I called him teacher, but we were friends,” Pang Xin revealed.

One of the most rewarding aspects of Pang Xin’s journey was the friendships he formed with fellow disabled athletes. Looking ahead, he aspires to continue working hard and participating in more games, bringing his passion, talent, and determination to the forefront.

“I have gained a lot from participating in this competition and made many friends with disabilities. I am really grateful to the Disabled Persons’ Federation for providing us with this opportunity. I should practice harder to improve my level. Life will encounter a lot of troubles, but we will all find a path that suits us,” Pang Xin expressed.

The 12th Shanxi Provincial Disabled Games served as a platform for disabled athletes to showcase their abilities, resilience, and determination. Pang Xin’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance, highlighting that disabilities do not define a person’s potential.

