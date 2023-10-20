Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team Dominates Season Opener with Impressive Victory

WCBA League unveils Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team’s first victory

On October 19, the 2023-2024 WCBA League regular season kicked off with an exciting match between the Shanxi Zhuye Qingjiu women’s basketball team and the Daqing team. The Shanxi team emerged victorious with a dominant 107-76 win, marking a great start to their new season.

Both teams displayed their offensive prowess right from the opening tip-off. The Daqing team heavily relied on their foreign player, Carter, who showcased an impressive offensive ability by almost single-handedly carrying his team’s scoring load. On the other hand, the Shanxi women’s basketball team’s foreign aid, Thomas, proved to be a more versatile player. Not only did she excel at attacking the basket, but she also showcased excellent playmaking skills by assisting her teammates in scoring.

With the score at 35-32 in favor of their opponents at the end of the first quarter, the Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team decided to tighten their defense and increase their physicality in the interior. This adjustment paid off as the Daqing team could only manage to score 9 points in the second quarter. At halftime, the Shanxi team found themselves leading with a comfortable 53-41 advantage.

As the game progressed, it became evident that the Daqing team heavily relied on Carter to keep them in the game. In contrast, the Shanxi women’s basketball team showcased a balanced effort, with domestic players such as Zhai Ruoyun, Liu Yutong, and Huo Jingtong all contributing commendably. Zhai Ruoyun, in particular, impressed with a team-high 27 points.

With a substantial lead established, the confident Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team decided to give their entire roster an opportunity to showcase their skills. Players like Zhu Rui, Wang Ziyi, and Yang Kejing all seized the moment and displayed their potential. In fact, all 12 players on the Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team had playing minutes, with 10 of them contributing to the scoreboard.

Foreign aid Thomas, making her debut for the Shanxi Women’s Basketball Team, had a standout performance, achieving a remarkable “triple-double” of 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in just 32 minutes of play. Her exceptional performance undoubtedly played a significant role in securing the team’s victory.

The Shanxi Zhuye Qingjiu women’s basketball team’s first victory of the season sets a positive tone for the team’s campaign ahead. Fans and stakeholders eagerly anticipate witnessing more thrilling matches as the WCBA League unfolds. (Reporter Yang Erxin)

Share this: Facebook

X

