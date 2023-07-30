Home » Sheet music from the Swiss game against New Zealand
Sports

by admin
Grades from the Zitter draw against New Zealand: Maritz and Bachmann good, Piubel and Sow do not come into their own

Switzerland qualified for the World Cup round of 16 with a 0-0 win against New Zealand. In the individual criticism, however, some players get off less well.

Gaelle Thalmann: Rating 4.5

The goalkeeper is always jeered by the fans when she has the ball. This has an effect, especially in the first few minutes, with her foot she seems more uncertain than in any game at this World Cup before. Even if no top-class players come on goal, this time she parries everything the New Zealanders have to offer. After three World Cup games, Thalmann is still without a goal and thus extends her career at least by the round of 16.

