Original title: Shen Mengyu started Shen Menglu and scored a goal to help the team win 2-0. Wang Shuang assisted the team to draw 2-2.

In the second round match between the Celtic Women’s Football Team and the Partik Women’s Football Team in the Su Chao Women’s Football Championship Group, the outstanding domestic female football player Shen Mengyu got the chance to start the game and played the whole game. Shen Menglu, an excellent domestic female football player, came off the bench in the 62nd minute of the game and provided a high-quality assist in the 71st minute of the game. Forced the opponent team players to score an own goal, and finally helped the team win. On the other hand, in the match between the Louisville Athletic Women’s Football team joined by Wang Shuang and the Washington Spirit Women’s Football Team, Wang Shuang provided an assist through a corner kick and helped the team draw the opponent 2-2.

Let’s first take a look at the game where Shen Mengyu and Shen Menglu helped the Celtic Women’s Football Team beat the Partik Women’s Football Team 2-0. Shen Mengyu started this game and played the whole game. She is undoubtedly the absolute main force of the team. Shen Menglu came off the bench in the 62nd minute of the game, and a cross given in the 71st minute caused the opponent’s own goal. The goal caused by Shen Menglu helped the team seal the victory 2-0. At the same time, Shen Menglu was also selected as the best player candidate in March.

Shen Menglu played 5 times for the Celtics in March alone, scoring 3 goals, and performed very well. In this season, he has played 23 times with the Celtics in various competitions, and scored 6 goals and provided 7 assists. His performance is very outstanding. Shen Menglu was also selected into the training list for the Chinese women’s football team led by Shui Qingxia to go to Europe for training. Shen Menglu will join the team in Europe and is expected to follow the Chinese women’s football team in the warm-up matches against the Swiss women’s football team and the Spanish women’s football team.

In addition, Wang Shuang, an excellent player who studied abroad and played against the Washington Spirit Women's Football Team in the second round of the MLS Women's Football League on April 2, won the chance to play. Throughout the first half, the Louisville Athletic Women's Football team was always in a state of being behind, and fell behind the opponent 0 to 2 at the end of the half. Just one minute into the second half, the Athletic Louisville women's team scored. At that time, Wang Shuang took the corner kick and his teammates scored the ball directly. In the end, the Louisville Athletic Women's Football team drew with the opponent with a score of 2 to 2 with Wang Shuang's assist. You must know that the United States can be said to be the top in the world in terms of women's football. The domestic women's football league in the United States is extremely competitive. Wang Shuang's ability to play in the domestic women's football league in the United States and gain a firm foothold in the main position also shows that she has maintained a high-intensity game state. It will also help the Chinese women's football team prepare for the World Cup. The Chinese women's football team is currently heading to Europe for training under the leadership of Shui Qingxia. The training list for this European training includes six overseas players including Wang Shuang and Shen Menglu. This also means that the Chinese women's football team basically arranged the strongest lineup to prepare for the two international warm-up matches against the Swiss women's football team and the Spanish women's football team. At the same time, learn from the experience of the previous European zipper and the Swedish women's football team and the Irish women's football team that failed to achieve ideal results. Do your best to achieve good results in the next warm-up match. What do you think of Shen Menglu and Shen Mengyu helping the Celtics win 2-0? What do you think of Wang Shuang's assist and help the Athletic Louisville Women's Football team draw 2-2? Please leave your views in the comments section below.

