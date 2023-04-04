Original title: Shen Zijie was suspended for 1 game and fined 50,000 yuan for using insulting language against referees

On April 4, the CBA company issued a ticket. Shen Zijie, the center of the Shenzhen team, used insulting language to the referee. He was suspended for one game and fined RMB 50,000. The following is the CBA announcement:

Each CBA club:

On April 3, 2023, the forty-first round of the 2022-2023 season CBA league regular season sequence 407, between Nanjing Tongxi Dasheng Club Tongxi Zhouguang basketball team and Shenzhen New Century Leopard Club Marco Polo basketball team (referred to as “” Shenzhen Marco Polo Team”) with 3 minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Shen Zijie, No. 11 player of Shenzhen Marco Polo Team, questioned the penalty and used insulting language to the referee. It was determined after the game that Shen Zijie’s behavior violated the spirit of sports.

In order to strictly enforce league discipline, in accordance with the provisions of Article 23 of Chapter 2 of the “China Men’s Basketball Professional League Disciplinary Guidelines” (referred to as “Disciplinary Guidelines”), Shenzhen Marco Polo player Shen Zijie was suspended for 1 game and fined RMB 50,000. The penalty, the number of suspended games is April 5, 2023, the forty-second round of the 411th game. The payment of fines shall be handled in accordance with Article 13 of Chapter 1 of the Disciplinary Guidelines.

In addition, in the recent home and away games of the CBA league, some coaches, players, and team bench personnel made inappropriate speech and emotions, which interfered with the normal order of the game, and could easily lead to the escalation of irrational emotions and behaviors of both parties. Damage to the brand image of the league. According to the relevant requirements of the State Sports General Administration, the Chinese Basketball Association and the CBA Corporation on the purge of the league’s style and discipline, the CBA League resolutely puts an end to all kinds of words and deeds that damage the league and sports image. punish.

Notice is hereby given.

China Basketball Federation (Beijing) Sports Co., Ltd.

