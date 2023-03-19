Mikaela Shiffrin crowned her record season at the World Cup finals in Soldeu by triumphing in the giant slalom. The American set a new record on Sunday with her 21st win in this discipline, leaving behind the Swiss legend Vreni Schneider (20 wins). It was her 88th World Cup victory overall.

Shiffrin crowns record season with RTL victory

Second in the women’s final race of the season was Thea Louise Stjernesund, 0.06 seconds back. For the 26-year-old Norwegian it was the first podium of her career. Third place went to Canadian Valerie Grenier (+0.20 sec.).

Franziska Gritsch was classified as the best Austrian in twelfth place (+1.25 seconds) directly ahead of Ricarda Haaser (+1.34 seconds). Katharina Liensberger (18th) and Stephanie Brunner (19th) finished outside the top 15 and thus missed out on World Cup points.

