Home Sports Shiffrin triumphs in the last giant slalom
Sports

Shiffrin triumphs in the last giant slalom

by admin
Shiffrin triumphs in the last giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin crowned her record season at the World Cup finals in Soldeu by triumphing in the giant slalom. The American set a new record on Sunday with her 21st win in this discipline, leaving behind the Swiss legend Vreni Schneider (20 wins). It was her 88th World Cup victory overall.

Shiffrin crowns record season with RTL victory

Second in the women’s final race of the season was Thea Louise Stjernesund, 0.06 seconds back. For the 26-year-old Norwegian it was the first podium of her career. Third place went to Canadian Valerie Grenier (+0.20 sec.).

Franziska Gritsch was classified as the best Austrian in twelfth place (+1.25 seconds) directly ahead of Ricarda Haaser (+1.34 seconds). Katharina Liensberger (18th) and Stephanie Brunner (19th) finished outside the top 15 and thus missed out on World Cup points.

More see sport.ORF.at/skialpin

See also  World Table Tennis Championships Trials: Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong won the mixed doubles championship

You may also like

A young woman claims that her phone number...

A third belt for Bakary Samake

Sparta B – Chrudim 0:0, Sparta B footballers...

Sunday’s transfer of gossip: Ten Hag, Meslier, Diaby,...

Six Nations 2023: England’s Steve Borthwick lets go...

Minnesota, Edwards out indefinitely

The star Shiffrin attacks the record in the...

“I’m unwatchable, remove me from the field”- Corriere...

Ski flying: Klinec sets a world record at...

Garmin Lily is updated with two new styles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy