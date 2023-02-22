An agreement, which links the brand to the Club until 2026, based on a common vision that is reflected in the principles of impartiality, correctness, transparency, moral integrity and respect on which the concrete actions that involve the two Venetian realities are based on a daily basis. This is why SCARPA has chosen to support and promote the activities of the Ampezzo club which, to date, has 150 competitive members, 26 coaches and 500 members, numbers that make it the largest reality in the Veneto region and one of the main ones in Italy. Three disciplines practiced: alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and biathlon.

“We are happy to welcome Scarpa among our partners. – says Adolfo Menardi, President of the Cortina Ski Club – A brand linked to the world of sport, with particular attention to the environment, with which we share the passion for the mountains and the love for outdoor and with an exchange of technical information and the common goal of growth, winking at the 2026 Winter Olympics.”

“Between our company and Cortina there has always been a special relationship – underlines the President of SCARPA Sandro Parisotto. In particular, in this magnificent location we have brought two great athletes such as Nirmal Purja and, just recently, the legendary skier Bode Miller, our international ambassador. Today this link is strengthened also thanks to the partnership with the Sci Club Cortina, a reality of excellence in the area with which we share values ​​and objectives, and which we will accompany from now on in the process of approaching the Olympic Games”.

SCARPA will supply the Cortina Ski Club with mountain footwear for the athletes and from now on the company logo will appear on the Club’s communication material, uniforms and minibuses. he meeting on 8 February which saw the Club’s boys as protagonists with the alpine ski champion Bode Miller.

ABOUT SCI CLUB CORTINA

Founded way back in 1903, Sci Club is among the most prestigious in Italy as well as being one of the 5 oldest sports clubs in the Alps, it is no coincidence that since 1973 it has been awarded the Gold Star for Sporting Merit by CONI and in January 2003, in conjunction with the World Cup races, the 100-year history of this unique reality was celebrated. Many athletes from the “Cortina” who have signed great sporting feats: we remember the Colli brothers, the Alverà brothers, Severino Menardi, Eugenio Monti, Bruno Alberti, Gildo Siorpaes, Giovanni Dibona, the beloved Kristian Ghedina, Wendy Siorpaes, Maria Elena Rizzieri and last but not least, now on the staff as a coach, Edoardo Zardini. Among active athletes we should mention the cross-country skier Anna Comarella, now the “leader” of the Squadra Azzurra and the promise of alpine skiing Ambra Pomaré, who is facing her first season in the European Cup. Furthermore, the Cortina Ski Club is a member of the Cortina Foundation, the organizing committee of the Alpine Ski World Cup, of the Dobbiaco-Cortina Committee, a “classic” of Nordic skiing, as well as co-organizer of a stage of the World Cup grass skiing, a roller ski competition in the Italian Cup and, from 2022, a ski mountaineering competition called the “Cortina Skimo Cup”.

ABOUT SCARPA

SCARPA is a company specialized in the production of outdoor footwear for mountaineering, climbing, trail running, trekking, hiking, urban outdoor, ski mountaineering, telemark. Founded in 1938 in Asolo, in the Treviso area, as Società Calzaturieri Asolani Riuniti Pedemontana Anonima (hence the acronym SCARPA), today SCARPA is based in the heart of the Veneto footwear district with factories in Germany, the USA, China, Romania and Serbia.