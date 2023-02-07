Original Title: Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup Dresden Station: Chinese Team Wins Men’s 5000m Relay Championship

On February 5, Zhong Yuchen (bottom middle) and Lin Xiaojun (top middle) of the Chinese team were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On the same day, in the 2022-2023 ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup Men’s 5000m Relay Group A final in Dresden, Germany, the Chinese team composed of Li Wenlong, Zhong Yuchen, Lin Xiaojun and Liu Guanyi scored 6 minutes 51 seconds 106 won the championship.

On February 5, Chinese team player Lin Xiaoyu celebrated after crossing the finish line first.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On February 5, Chinese team players celebrated after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On February 5, the Chinese team was at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On February 5, Liu Guanyi (front) of the Chinese team was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On February 5, Chinese players Li Wenlong (front left) and Lin Xiaojun (back left) were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On February 5, Zhong Yuchen (second from left) of the Chinese team started the race.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On February 5, Chinese players Li Wenlong (second from the right in front) and Lin Xiaoyu (second from the right in the back) handed over the baton during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On February 5, Zhong Yuchen (front) of the Chinese team celebrated with high-fives with team members after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On February 5th, the champion Chinese team (middle), the second runner-up Japanese team (left) and the third runner-up Hungarian team took a group photo at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On February 5, Chinese team player Liu Guanyi (left) was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On February 5th, Lin Xiaoyu (front) of the Chinese team was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On February 5, Zhong Yuchen (above) and Lin Xiaojun of the Chinese team were in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On February 5, Chinese players Li Wenlong (left), Lin Xiaojun (middle front), Zhong Yuchen (right) and Liu Guanyi before the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei