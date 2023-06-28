Winner in life! Salary expert: Dream Chaser will keep the Warriors with $100 million in 3 years and other teams are eyeing._Green_Contract_Player

Original title: Winner in life! Salary expert: Chasing Dream will keep the Warriors and other teams eyeing with $100 million in 3 years

According to news on June 27, according to US media reports, the Warriors will renew their contract with Dream Green for 3 years and 100 million U.S. dollars to prevent him from directly switching to the opponent team. Prior to this, Dream Chaser had rejected a $27.5 million player option, and many teams, including the Kings, were interested in him and were ready to go.

According to The Athletic’s well-known reporter Shams Charania, Green will not implement the $27.5 million player option in the next season’s contract. He will jump out of the contract and become a completely free agent.

At present, the 33-year-old dreaming Green is seeking the last big contract of his career, and he thinks he is worth a big contract of 100 million US dollars.

ESPN reporter Wen Horst said on the show that if Green does not renew his contract with the Warriors, the Pistons and Kings may be the main contenders to sign him.

Today, salary expert Bobby Marks said that Dream Chaser will sign a three-year contract worth $100 million to stay with the Warriors.

Bobby Marks said: “I don’t understand how the Warriors let him go. You are going to lose him in vain. It’s not like you have the opportunity to spend $30 million to sign a player. You have to spend money.”

Especially after recently sending Poole to the Wizards in exchange for Paul, the Warriors also need to stay chasing their dreams.

Another reporter, Hai Ye, also said, “Although Dream Chaser is looking forward to returning to the Warriors, as far as I know, Dream Chaser and his agent are very open to negotiating with other teams after the start of the free market. “

In this regard, netizens said, “This contract is an absolute rubbish contract. Green is not thinking about basketball anymore. His proud defense has declined too much, and his normal offense has also declined.”

“The price for Green’s current ability is too high. It’s worth 80 million in three years. In terms of past contributions, it’s up to the boss.”

“Everyone knows it’s not worth it, and the Warriors know it too, but the Warriors will still renew the contract”

“I went to this guy in his 30s and didn’t concentrate on playing basketball. I think it’s expensive to pay 2,000 a year.”

“Do you really think it was Green who made the Warriors give in? Let’s see how Green plays without Curry.”

“75 million in three years, unless the warriors think about their feelings”

"This is not a question of whether it is worth it, nor is it a question of meritorious veterans. The question is whether there are any players on the market who can adapt to the Warriors system, because these two years are the last time for Curry to hit the championship, let go of Green It is equivalent to rebuilding the self-demolition system. Now that the king has joined, Green is completely suitable for the king system, so Green dared to jump out of the contract, because he expected that the Warriors would give him 100 million, and Green would not go anywhere. Will stay with the Warriors."

