iFixit disassembles ROG Ally: Modular design is easier to repair than Steam Deck

iFixit recently uploaded a disassembly video of ROG Ally, and found that the internal parts are mostly fixed with screws and cables instead of glue or welding, which means that subsequent maintenance is less difficult, and users also have the opportunity to DIY.

The back cover of ROG Ally is fixed by screws and can be easily removed. After removing the back cover, the internal parts can be seen at a glance. Users can easily replace the M.2 SSD. However, the ROG Ally disassembled by iFixit has 2 on the CPU cooler. If it is a fragile sticker, players may lose the warranty if they disassemble it by themselves. iFixit also found that Ally’s rocker (mushroom head) is connected with screws and cables, which can reduce maintenance costs as a consumable part.

iFixit thinks that the maintainability of ROG Ally is higher than that of Steam Deck, but it also mentioned that the Win 11 system used by the former is not as good as Steam OS on the handheld, and there is still a lot of room for improvement in the software experience, which is also a minority of iFixit. Evaluate the software part.

