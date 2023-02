Yet another victory for the Acatese Mirko Campagnolo, who conquered the fourth Italian title in the shot put. As soon as he entered the junior category, Campagnolo achieved another extraordinary result which opens the doors to the national team.

Now the eighteen year old from Acate is preparing for the next appointment, on 11 March in Lievin in France with the Under 20 national team in the match between Italy, Germany, France and Spain.

Come on Mirko, Iblean pride!