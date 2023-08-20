Shot putter Crouser scrapes past world record

Shot putter Ryan Crouser missed his own world record by just five centimeters with his gold throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The American reached 23.51 m and successfully defended his title.

The women’s 10,000m fell prey to Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, who won in 31:27.18. Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands fell a few meters before the finish line in the medal fight and got nothing.

A world record was set in the mixed relay by the US quartet Justin Robinson, Rosey Effiong, Matthew Boling and Alexis Holmes, who won the 4 x 400 m in 3:08.80 minutes. Here, too, a fall prevented another outcome, the Dutch Femke Bol fell in the gripping gold fight.

