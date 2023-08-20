Home » Shot putter Crouser scrapes past world record
Sports

Shot putter Crouser scrapes past world record

by admin
Shot putter Crouser scrapes past world record

Shot putter Ryan Crouser missed his own world record by just five centimeters with his gold throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The American reached 23.51 m and successfully defended his title.

The women’s 10,000m fell prey to Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, who won in 31:27.18. Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands fell a few meters before the finish line in the medal fight and got nothing.

A world record was set in the mixed relay by the US quartet Justin Robinson, Rosey Effiong, Matthew Boling and Alexis Holmes, who won the 4 x 400 m in 3:08.80 minutes. Here, too, a fall prevented another outcome, the Dutch Femke Bol fell in the gripping gold fight.

See also  Brooks 23+6 Baine 24 points, Grizzlies 15 points reversal of Kings 5 ​​consecutive victories_Barnes_Jones_Melton

You may also like

Angels Edge Out Rays 7-6 in Game 1...

Genoa Fiorentina 1-4, the scattered considerations – Sportellate

Bellingham Shines as Real Madrid Secures 3-1 Victory...

A Draw at the Border: Chivas’ Victory Turns...

Make walking as effective as running? Here’s how

robust and serious, the XV of France wins...

Mexican Duo Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro on...

Greece announces the 12 who will participate in...

Updated Schedule for Hangzhou Asian Games Released: Version...

She had no idea she was running for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy