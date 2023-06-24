Home » Shot putter jumps over 100 meters hurdles
Shot putter jumps over 100 meters hurdles

Out of necessity, Belgium sent shot putter and hammer thrower Jolien Boumkwo into the 100 meter hurdles race at the European Team Championships on Saturday.

The 21-time Belgian throwing champion needed 32.81 seconds to run over the ten hurdles, the Spaniard Teresa Errandonea was the fastest in 13.22 seconds.

The reason for Boumkwo’s curious use was the short-term absence of a teammate. The Belgians were able to get at least two more points because they benefited from the disqualification of the Swiss Ditaji Kambundji.

