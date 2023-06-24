Home » If you trade stocks in the short term, you can generally earn a few points. It is appropriate to earn a few points in the short term.
If you trade stocks in the short term, you can generally earn a few points. It is appropriate to earn a few points in the short term.

If you do short-term stock trading, you can generally earn a few points. However, there is no fixed answer to this question, because the profit point of short-term stock trading depends on many factors, such as market conditions, industry sectors, and individual stock trends.Under normal circumstances, if the market is in the rising stage, the profit point of short-term stock trading may be relatively high, and when the market is in the adjustment stage or falling stage, the profit point of short-term stock trading may be relatively low.

In addition, how many points are suitable for short-term stock trading also needs to be determined according to the investor’s risk appetite and investment goals. If investors pursue high returns, they may choose higher profit points, but at the same time they need to bear higher risks. On the contrary, if investors pursue stable returns, they may choose a lower profit point, but they also need to accept lower returns.

In general, how many points are suitable for short-term stock trading needs to be considered comprehensively according to the market situation and the investor’s personal situation, and there is no fixed answer.

