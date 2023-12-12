Sì con Te joins the Pesaro Basket Consortium

The Carpegna Ham Basket Pesaro is one of the most important companies at a regional and national level and for this reason many companies decide to support it: the latest one is CE.DI. walking, company based in Camerata Picena (Ancona) and known by the brand Yes with You, supermarket chain which has become a point of reference over the decades.

The entry of CE.DI was presented in the Sala Rossa of the Municipality of Pesaro. Marche in Pesaro Basket Consortium; the President of the Consortium spoke Franco Arceci, the President of the VL Ario Costa, the General Director of CE.DI. Marche Enzo Santoni and the manager of the 1500 square meter superstore in Pesaro which will be inaugurated on Thursday 14 December, Silvano Squarcia. Representing the Municipal Administration is the Sports Councilor Mila Della Dora.

Franco Arceci said: “We are happy with this news, CE.DI. Marche was founded in 1991 and occupies 18th position in the ranking of Marche companies drawn up by the Merloni Foundation. It boasts a turnover of 285 million and around 100 points of sale, with 80 associated entrepreneurs between Marche and Abruzzo. It is a considerable reality that enhances local and local products.”

Enzo Santoni underlined: “In our club colors we find the same colors of Victoria Libertas, a beautiful and also symbolic bond. Here in Pesaro a new path begins, with the opening of the first superstore in this province. For us, support for Vuelle is important because as a local reality we are close to the social aspect of the territory in which we operate. Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro represents one of the regional excellences and we are enthusiastic about this collaboration which promises to be profitable and long-lasting”.

Much enthusiasm also in the words of Silvano Squarcia: “At the Sì con Te point which will be inaugurated on Thursday 14 December in via del Novecento (Celletta area) we will find a strong local imprint, as demonstrated by the supplier companies and around 45 people will be employed. CE.DI. Marche wants to continue on its path anchored to the local aspect and this is also why we have decided to support Vuelle”.

Mila Della Dora stated: “It is a pride for Pesaro to have a company from the Marche that decides to invest in our city, also supporting it from a sporting aspect”.

Ario Costa welcomed CE.DI. Marche in the red and white family: “Vuelle represents basketball at the highest level; we are very happy with this new bond that is being established starting today, with the hope of achieving great satisfaction together.”

Share this: Facebook

X

