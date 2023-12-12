Home » Sì con Te joins the Pesaro Basket Consortium
Sports

Sì con Te joins the Pesaro Basket Consortium

by admin
Sì con Te joins the Pesaro Basket Consortium

The Carpegna Ham Basket Pesaro is one of the most important companies at a regional and national level and for this reason many companies decide to support it: the latest one is CE.DI. walking, company based in Camerata Picena (Ancona) and known by the brand Yes with You, supermarket chain which has become a point of reference over the decades.

The entry of CE.DI was presented in the Sala Rossa of the Municipality of Pesaro. Marche in Pesaro Basket Consortium; the President of the Consortium spoke Franco Arceci, the President of the VL Ario Costa, the General Director of CE.DI. Marche Enzo Santoni and the manager of the 1500 square meter superstore in Pesaro which will be inaugurated on Thursday 14 December, Silvano Squarcia. Representing the Municipal Administration is the Sports Councilor Mila Della Dora.

Franco Arceci said: “We are happy with this news, CE.DI. Marche was founded in 1991 and occupies 18th position in the ranking of Marche companies drawn up by the Merloni Foundation. It boasts a turnover of 285 million and around 100 points of sale, with 80 associated entrepreneurs between Marche and Abruzzo. It is a considerable reality that enhances local and local products.”

Enzo Santoni underlined: “In our club colors we find the same colors of Victoria Libertas, a beautiful and also symbolic bond. Here in Pesaro a new path begins, with the opening of the first superstore in this province. For us, support for Vuelle is important because as a local reality we are close to the social aspect of the territory in which we operate. Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro represents one of the regional excellences and we are enthusiastic about this collaboration which promises to be profitable and long-lasting”.

Much enthusiasm also in the words of Silvano Squarcia: “At the Sì con Te point which will be inaugurated on Thursday 14 December in via del Novecento (Celletta area) we will find a strong local imprint, as demonstrated by the supplier companies and around 45 people will be employed. CE.DI. Marche wants to continue on its path anchored to the local aspect and this is also why we have decided to support Vuelle”.

See also  Inter, LuLa is back: Lukaku and Lautaro meet again in the most important moment

Mila Della Dora stated: “It is a pride for Pesaro to have a company from the Marche that decides to invest in our city, also supporting it from a sporting aspect”.

Ario Costa welcomed CE.DI. Marche in the red and white family: “Vuelle represents basketball at the highest level; we are very happy with this new bond that is being established starting today, with the hope of achieving great satisfaction together.”

You may also like

VIDEO. Draymond Green goes crazy again and delivers...

Bayern Munich or a Spanish club as probable...

Champions League: Paris Pinduotte joins hands to qualify,...

Champions League: PSG saves itself to the round...

Champions League: Those classified for the Round of...

Christian Horner doubts Red Bull’s 2023 season will...

The National Football Team’s Asian Cup training roster...

Francisco Lindor traveled to Orlando and had his...

Belgium-Netherlands in the Euro Hockey League: Gantoise takes...

Red Star Belgrade 2-3 Man City: Micah Hamilton...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy