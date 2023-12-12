Home » minstrel’s health status is critical
minstrel’s health status is critical

On the afternoon of this Monday, December 11, the La Concepción Specialized Clinic in Sincelejo issued a new press release about the health of the singer-songwriter and accordion player Lisandro Meza.

“As of today, December 11, 2023, teacher Lisandro Meza remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a stable condition within his critical condition under the care of a multidisciplinary team,” the statement reads.

He adds that the La Concepción Specialized Clinic, from the legal ethical framework, is the only entity authorized to deliver official medical reports from the Management and/or Assistance Directorate.

Lisandro Meza was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit last Wednesday, December 6 after presenting with cerebral ischemia at his home in the municipality of Los Palmitos.

