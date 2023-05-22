Signed the ‘Assisi Pact’, goal of peace, thanks to young people

Perugia, 21 May 2023 – A painful but possible peace even today, investing above all in the younger generations thanks also to schools and universities more and more Italianpeace laboratories». This is the message launched by the «Perugi-Assisi March of peace and fraternity» and at the basis of the «Pact of Assisi», signed upon the arrival of the procession in front of the Sacred Convent of San Francesco by the rectors of the Network of Italian universities for peace, of the National Network of Peace Schools and mayors of the National Coordination of Local Authorities for Peace and Human Rights. An initial signature today with those present at the March and then it will be disseminated to all those who want to join. A starting path for the reconstruction of that «global educational pact», also solicited by Pope francesco, which was born as an invitation to invest in young people “in their energy, creativity and training with concrete and farsighted programs” as recalled by Flavio Lotti, coordinator of the Perugi-Assisi Promoting Committee. «Peace is not the goal but the path, it is not the dream but the urgency of the commitment that must see us all protagonists and leaders» said Lotti and then added: «We therefore need the work of everyone and not just of schools and universities. We must learn to face contemporary problems by investing in the younger generations, believing in them. Today was their day, a further exercise in peace”.