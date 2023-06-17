Silvio Berlusconi, the memory of Gianfranco Teotino

Silvio Berlusconi’s unforgettable entry into the world of football, his programmatic manifesto, the ability to weave together television, sport and politics, up to his ‘last goal’: Serie A with Monza BERLUSCONI’S FUNERAL LIVE STREAMING

It all started with the descent of a helicopter e con Wagner, the Ride of the Valkyries: the spirit of Apocalypse Now in the heart of Milan. Almost players and journalists incredulousand very wary, with upturned eyes. July 1986. The first show meeting in the history of football. The mix between the development idea of ​​the show business and the respect for traditions rossonere is almost perfect: la old arena it is the place where Rocco’s AC Milan used to train first jerseys of the new era they follow the model of the team of the 50s, that of the legendary Gre-No-Li. Berlusconi takes the floor: “We will become the strongest team in Italy, Europe and the world” He says. Hardly anyone believes him. Instead, he was right. As often happened in his life as an entrepreneur, sportsman and politician, what were interpreted as Gascon firearms would later turn out to be advances of truth.





“I am the most successful president in the history of football” A phrase, almost a refrain, which even in recent months Silvio Berlusconi never failed to repeat in his speeches. This wasn’t bravado either: in 31 years of Milan he collected 29 trophies. In Italy: 8 championships, 1 Italian Cup, 7 Super Cups. In Europe: 5 Champions League and 5 Super Cups. In the world: 2 Intercontinental Cups and 1 Club World Cup. But lifting trophies wasn’t enough for him. “We want to win and convince” his motto from the beginning, as a sincere lover of the “beautiful game”. See also Adam, use Spider-Man tactics. Ondra is in the semi-finals of the domestic WC





Television, football and politics They always have been closely intertwined in Berlusconi’s life. But it can be said that football has contributed to the successes of politics, more than politics has contributed to the successes of football. Of the 29 titles he won, 15 came in the 8 years before he entered politics, 14 in the following 23 years. Berlusconi in football was not just a great entrepreneurbut also a great connoisseur. When Milan was able to deal with it personally, things went much better. It was the president who noticed Gullit in a friendly. It was the president who was won over by the stranger Arrigo Sacchi, that Sacchi who would later revolutionize not only Milan, but all of Italian football. It was the president who decided that Capello he had to become a coach. It was the president who indicated to his own coaches and players tactics and game forms, with speeches that many times entertained us. A skill intertwined with a system of economic-political-football power that helped Milan remain at the top for a long time. Berlusconi monopolized the transfer market, but above all, through the credit line Gallianistretched a network of connections between Milan, Fininvest, Tele+, the first Italian pay TV and Lega Calcio so dense as to be able to direct all the decisions of the football authorities.

His last goal The last phase of the AC Milanist Berlusconi was less brilliant. The evolution of the world of football, the entry of football into the digital age, the arrival of large foreign investors, even sovereign wealth funds, as well as family pressure so that the Knight would not waste more resources on his favorite toy, have via removed Milan from the club of the greats of Europe. However, the passion had remained intact, as demonstrated by his latest football adventure: the dream of bringing Monza to Serie A. His last goal. See also Berlusconi stable and alert, chemotherapy to fight leukemia - Politics

