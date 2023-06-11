40
- [Singapore Badminton Open]Guoyu won 1 championship and 1 runner-up, “Guangzhou boy” Liang Weikeng rose to second in the world Yangcheng Evening News
- Singapore Sai Fanchen wins Derby and advances to the final Sina
- Singapore Badminton Super 750 | Women’s doubles final defeats Li Baifanchen for 2nd crown this year- Sports- Live Sports | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- ◤Singapore Badminton Open◢Prevent Chinese women’s doubles from winning Li Bai’s final match against Fanchen | China Press China Daily
- Losing to South Korea’s IELTS team for the first time in more than a year missed the semi-finals Lianhe Zaobao
- View full coverage on Google News