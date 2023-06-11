Home » Bechhofen | Wheel nuts loosened again
News

Bechhofen | Wheel nuts loosened again

by admin
Bechhofen | Wheel nuts loosened again

Was it on purpose or is it coincidence? Loosened wheel nuts on a car have now been reported to the Feuchtwangen police again. In this case, a motorist contacted the police. As she is heading towards Bechhofen, her car suddenly vibrates and she hears a loud noise, the police say. In fact, all but one wheel nut on the front wheel had come loose. In the last three weeks, the police learned of similar cases from Unterampfrach, Bechhofen and Feuchtwangen. Whether someone is after car tires or whether it is an assembly error remains to be seen.

See also  Unemployment, the challenge

You may also like

Russian roulette and the instinct of self-preservation |...

Tourism comes to the fore

There are local heavy rains in the southwestern...

Moscow wants command authority over private armies –...

The investigation of the frauds of the “investment...

Carolina Cruz’s birthday luxuries

Ukraine-News: ++ Selenskyj condemns shooting at lifeboats

Why don’t young people read what adults want...

Candidates for the presidency in Guatemala offer to...

Keep in mind the entrustment to shoulder the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy