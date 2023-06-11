Bechhofen | Wheel nuts loosened again

Was it on purpose or is it coincidence? Loosened wheel nuts on a car have now been reported to the Feuchtwangen police again. In this case, a motorist contacted the police. As she is heading towards Bechhofen, her car suddenly vibrates and she hears a loud noise, the police say. In fact, all but one wheel nut on the front wheel had come loose. In the last three weeks, the police learned of similar cases from Unterampfrach, Bechhofen and Feuchtwangen. Whether someone is after car tires or whether it is an assembly error remains to be seen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

