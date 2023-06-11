Home » Why gold could soon take off
Business

Why gold could soon take off

by admin
Why gold could soon take off

Although the environment could hardly be better, the precious metal remains in a trading range of more than ten years. However, a look at the underlying dynamics in the gold market points to an imminent breakout to the upside.

It may frustrate many gold investors. Despite war, inflation, fears of recession and the regional bank crisis in the USA, the price of the precious metal is not really moving. In dollars, the ounce is currently more than $100 below the all-time high of $2075.47 reached in August 2020 and only slightly above the level of 2011. The price of gold has therefore been more or less sideways for more than ten years with high fluctuations.

See also  "Beijing Service Base of the New Third Board of the Beijing Stock Exchange" the first batch of enterprises to explore the "storage" record_公司

You may also like

The Fed will pause interest rate hikes in...

In these countries, there is a risk of...

Florence, missing child: “I have the little one”....

St.Galler Health Yourself wins starting field diamond

Tunisia, democracy lessons for the EU from dictator...

The power battery conference with a contract value...

Luxury brands are turning their backs on social...

CS end and the consequences for shareholders and...

Playing back the time, presenting the aesthetics of...

Unemployment rate falls further in May

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy