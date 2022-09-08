Home Sports Sinner-Alcaraz LIVE the quarterfinals of the Us Open | the direct
Jannik and Carlos meet for the fourth time on the major circuit, the last victories have gone to the South Tyrolean. The Spaniard is chasing the # 1

One races to be the youngest number 1 ever, the other to win his first career Slam at a place in the Finals. Jannik Sinner and Carlitos Alcaraz raise the level of rivalry. Each time they face each other further, if at Wimbledon it was the second round, this time it is the quarterfinals. Jannik and Carlitos, 21 and 19 years old, grow up quickly, the new rivalry that makes tennis fun. Tonight around 3, the second match of the New York evening, the two so different but equally strong will give life to a new episode of this exciting series. Bypassed the early Next gen, that is Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Zverev, it is to them that we will cling after the big-3. For them, the one that is giving away the first semifinal of their career will be the fourth challenge in the major circuit among them. In the summer there were two crucial junctions, the round of 16 at the Wimbledon Central and the final in Umag, both won by Sinner, with Alcaraz having had the better of the previous one, in Paris-Bercy last year. The upcoming challenge will open the doors to the semi-final Frances Tiafoe for the winner. Sinner, the youngest to reach the quarterfinals in all Grand Slams since Novak Djokovic made it in 2007-2008, knows that the aspiring number 1 in the world will have studied in detail a pine of action to beat him: “It’s a good rivalry. ours. Surely I will have to raise my level, serve, respond better and give everything. It will be a good match. ”

