It’s going to be a great tennis Sunday on Sky Sportup for grabsATP 500 in Rotterdam (prize money 2,074,205 euros): to compete for the title Jannik Sinner is Daniil Medvedev who in their semifinals defeated in straight sets – respectively – the Dutch Tallon Griekspoor (7-5, 7-6) and the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (6-1, 6-2). Tra l’azzurro – which from Monday will be back n. 12 in the world – and the Russian n.11 in the ranking and sixth seeding favorite are four precedents, all in favor of the Muscovite: the last one in 2022, in the quarters of the ‘500’ in Vienna. A ‘trend’ that the 21-year-old from San Candido will try to reverse, on the strength of a terrific start to the season, 14 hits and only 2 knockouts: after the quarterfinals of Adelaide 1 (beaten by Korda) and the round of 16 of the Australian Open (stopped by the number 3 of the circuit Stefanos Tsitsipas), the South Tyrolean triumphed in the Montpellier ‘250’ and in the Netherlands he got the better of Benjamin Bonzi, Tsitsipas himself and Stan Wawrinka before the home favorite Griekspoor.