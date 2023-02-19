Home News Was he stranded? They report parking of a car on Hernández Pardo avenue in Santa Marta
Within the framework of the Battle of Flowers of the Carnival in Santa Marta, citizens reported a curious case of a vehicle that would be improperly parked on Hernández Pardo avenue with 23rd street.

Through some images that the newspaper knew THE REPORTERit was established that the black car is parked on the side of the road and hindering the passage of vehicles.

Given the situation, some inhabitants of the sector wonder what the owner has done? Was it stranded?, which is why they ask that the driver in charge of the car appear promptly and remove it from the road, in order to avoid trauma or any road incident.

