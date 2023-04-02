Jannik Sinner is chasing his first title in a Masters 1000. Miami is one of the South Tyrolean’s favorite stages of the circuit, as evidenced by the 2021 edition, in which he was defeated in the final by Hubert Hurkacz. This time, in the final he will find Daniil Medvedev, seeded number 5 in the ATP rankings, who won the final by beating his compatriot in 3 sets Karen Khachanov. The Russian is an uncomfortable opponent for Sinner, who has always lost in their 5 career matches. Alone 3 set in 5 partite for Sinner, who must find a way to unhinge the Russian game.

The last time the two met in Holland, on the occasion of the final of the tournament Atp 500 in Rotterdam, with Medvedev’s triumph over the Italian tennis player. Sinner currently seems uncontainable and, after the prestigious performance in the semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz, the South Tyrolean wants to take the first Masters 1000 of his career.

Times and where to see it on TV and streaming

Jannik Sinner will take the field today at 19 (Italian time). The match will be broadcast on the channel Sky Sport Tennis (channel 205, in the studio from 6.30pm), on Sky Sport Uno (channel 201) or in live stream your SkyGo, NOW and your Tennis Tv.

The Sinner-Medvedev article, what time and where to watch the final. In Miami the South Tyrolean wants to write history comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

