Home Sports Sinner-Medvedev, what time and where to watch the final. In Miami, the South Tyrolean wants to make history
Sports

Sinner-Medvedev, what time and where to watch the final. In Miami, the South Tyrolean wants to make history

by admin
Sinner-Medvedev, what time and where to watch the final. In Miami, the South Tyrolean wants to make history

Jannik Sinner is chasing his first title in a Masters 1000. Miami is one of the South Tyrolean’s favorite stages of the circuit, as evidenced by the 2021 edition, in which he was defeated in the final by Hubert Hurkacz. This time, in the final he will find Daniil Medvedev, seeded number 5 in the ATP rankings, who won the final by beating his compatriot in 3 sets Karen Khachanov. The Russian is an uncomfortable opponent for Sinner, who has always lost in their 5 career matches. Alone 3 set in 5 partite for Sinner, who must find a way to unhinge the Russian game.

The last time the two met in Holland, on the occasion of the final of the tournament Atp 500 in Rotterdam, with Medvedev’s triumph over the Italian tennis player. Sinner currently seems uncontainable and, after the prestigious performance in the semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz, the South Tyrolean wants to take the first Masters 1000 of his career.

Times and where to see it on TV and streaming

Jannik Sinner will take the field today at 19 (Italian time). The match will be broadcast on the channel Sky Sport Tennis (channel 205, in the studio from 6.30pm), on Sky Sport Uno (channel 201) or in live stream your SkyGo, NOW and your Tennis Tv.

The Sinner-Medvedev article, what time and where to watch the final. In Miami the South Tyrolean wants to write history comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Taiwan like Ukraine? China 'special watch' - Foreign

You may also like

Draymond Green vs CBA: Players lose again, all...

Real Madrid – Valladolid 6:0, Valladolid debacle, Benzema...

Milan, PSG falls on Hernandez: will he be...

Real Madrid celebrate their highest win of the...

Bologna show, overwhelms Udinese and hooks Fiorentina

UAE 8+10 Brooks 20+7+4 Guangdong wins at home...

Salač drove bravely in the wet, eventually taking...

Scattered considerations after Monza-Lazio (0-2) – Sportellate.it

Ofner qualifies in Estoril main competition

Breathing on the stairs? Is there an explanation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy