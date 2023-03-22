Home Sports Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Manchester United: the incredible figure on the plate according to the Financial Times
Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Manchester United: the incredible figure on the plate according to the Financial Times

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Manchester United: the incredible figure on the plate according to the Financial Times

Over £5 billion. It is this figure that the British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to put on the plate to buy the Manchester United. This would be a record fee for the purchase of a club, higher than paid by Rob Walton to buy i Denver Broncos last year. The company currently in the hands of Glazer family is for sale and, in addition to the founder of the chemical empire Ineosthe sheikh is running Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani.

In his assessment, according to the rumors collected by Financial TimesRatcliffe would also include coverage of debts of the Red Devils, while currently no one has an idea of ​​how much money the Qatari is willing to invest. The club had been purchased “on leverage” for 780 million dollars by the Glazers who have long said they are ready to evaluate a sale, even of minorityin the context of a “strategic review”.

For Ratcliffe it would not be the first investment in the world of sport. The billionaire is in fact already the owner of the Nicehas a third of the team Mercedes in Formula 1 and owns the cycling team Grenadiers, branded by his Ineos. United are currently third in Premier League and is in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, where he will face the Seville.

Lazio will never let the fan wearing the Hitlerson shirt enter the stadium again: “Daspo for life”

See also  Maria Costanza Moroni unrivaled among the Masters: her 5.48 is a world record in the long jump SF50

