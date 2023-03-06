Home Sports Six Nations 2023: Alex Cuthbert ruled out of Wales’ final two games
Sports

Six Nations 2023: Alex Cuthbert ruled out of Wales’ final two games

Alex Cuthbert has won 57 caps for Wales and one for the British and Irish Lions

Wing Alex Cuthbert has been ruled out of Wales’ final two Six Nations games with a foot injury.

The Ospreys wing was a second-half replacement in both opening defeats against Ireland and Scotland.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland will not call up an additional player to his squad for Saturday’s game against Italy or the trip to France that concludes Wales’ Six Nations campaign.

Gatland is hoping Ospreys pair Gareth Thomas and Owen Williams will be fit after being forced off in the loss to England at the Principality Stadium.

Fly-half Williams picked up a hip injury and Thomas had a back spasm.

Wales head to Rome for a match with Italy that is likely to decide which country props up this season’s Six Nations table.

Italy have also lost their first three matches.

Wales are aiming to avoid what would be a first clean sweep of defeats in the Six Nations since 2003.

With reigning Six Nations champions France their final opponents in Paris, victory over the Azzurri is liable to be essential to Wales hopes of not finishing bottom of the table for the first time in 20 years.

“The last thing you want to do is get the Wooden Spoon,” said Gatland.

