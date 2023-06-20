Skalák and Škoda finished in Mladá Boleslav, Poulolo strengthened the team

In addition to the former representatives of Skalák and Škoda, who is also a member of the elite League Gunners Club, Ubong Moses Ekpai and Michal Tomič, who returned to Slavia Prague after the end of their loan spell, were missing. The team was also missing defender Martin Suchomel, whose loan until the end of this calendar year, Mladoboleslav is negotiating with champion Sparta.

The players met for the first training session after a three-week vacation, but during the official time off they completed ten-day individual training plans. On Tuesday, the Central Bohemians will undergo physical tests at the FTVS, and from Wednesday they will start regular training. After that, they will take part in a preparatory tournament in Venátky nad Jizerou together with Liberec and the second division teams Táborské and Příbramí. Subsequently, they will face other teams of the second highest competition, Dukla and Vlašima, and in July, at a training camp in Poland, they will face the local teams Cracovia and Warta Poznaň.

In the last league season, the Central Bohemians were eliminated in the semifinals of the group for the placement of the teams in seventh to tenth place after the regular season. The team was taken over by coach Marek Kulič, who worked as an assistant for the team and is awaiting his premiership as a first-league coach. The current coach, Pavel Hoftych, moved to the position of sports manager.

