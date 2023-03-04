The Norwegian Alexander Source won the descent Of Ski World Cupi ad Aspen. For the boyfriend of the American champion Mikaela Shiffrin, the victory also means conquering her with one race to spare for her second Descent cup after that of last season and after the two victories in the super-G. At 30, this is the 21st victory of an amazing career which in 2020 also gave him the great crystal cup. 1.31.60 the time of the Norwegian who preceded the Canadian James Crawford, second in 1.32.21, and the Swiss Marco Odermatt, third, fresh world champion, in 1.32.23. Fourth the most accredited rival for the victory of the cup, the Austrian Kriechmayr. for theItalia the best were Dominik Paris e Florian Schieder tied for seventh in 1.32.57. Then there’s Matthias Broken 15th in 1.32.73 and further back Christof Innerhofer in 1.33.07 , Matthew Marsaglia in 1.33.35, William box in 1.33.48 and Nicolo’ Molteni at 1.34.34. Casse, Schieder and Paris will be the three Azzurri admitted to the last descent in mid-March at the Cup Finals in Andorra. Tomorrow the American trip ends with a super-G and with Marco Odermatt in clear advantage for the conquest of the specialty cup.