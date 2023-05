After a turnaround, the players of Slavia Prague won the penultimate fourth round of the league extension in the group for the title in Olomouc 3:2, yet they will take second place for the second season in a row. The first title after nine years was secured by Sparta in a parallel match with a 0:0 draw in Slovácko. Letenští have a three-point lead over their city rival and due to the victory after the regular season, they cannot lose first place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook