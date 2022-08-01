Original title: Small law: I did have contact with Milan in 2016, regretted losing the Champions League in the last 10 minutes of the Gunners

Little France: I did have contact with Milan in 2016, regretted losing the Champions League in the last 10 minutes of the Gunners

Live it, August 1. Cesc Fabregas joined Como this summer. In the joining press conference, Cesc Fabregas talked about his reasons for joining Como, his physical condition, the scandal between Milan and Milan in 2016, and the Buffon “joined division” Serie B, Serie A championship.

Cesc Fabregas confirmed that he will become a shareholder of the Como club, and said that it is not the money that really attracts him, but the club’s plan. He said he did have contact with Milan in 2016, but ultimately chose to stay at Chelsea and proved himself to Conte. He said that the regret of his career is to lose the Champions League in the last 10 minutes of Arsenal, and the favorites for the Serie A title will be Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

About joining Como

“I only care if the team plan appeals to me, I don’t care about the money, I just want to deal with people who really know and love football. In Como, I see the club’s long-term plans and it’s the kind of adventure I’m looking for. I want to stay in European football, the MLS program and invitations don’t appeal to me.”

about your physical condition

“For two months, I’ve been training alone, not with the team. But I’m in very good shape. Am I ready for the next Coppa Italia? If so , I will play, otherwise I will play in the next game. But I still have to meet with the coach and teammates to develop a tacit understanding, so it is too early to say that.”

About the rumors between 2016 and Milan

“In 2016, when I was 29 years old, I was in my prime, I had a three-year contract at Chelsea and then I got in touch with the Rossoneri, it was true. At Chelsea, I was not what Conte thought The kind of player he wants, but I know I can change his mind. I won’t say what I said to Conte, but then I worked hard and had my chance. From that moment on, I became the main force of the club. I chose to stay with Conte’s Chelsea, and Conte re-energized me and allowed me to go further.”

About Serie B “joining divisions” with Buffon

“I’ve already scored two goals against Buffon in my career, so why not take the opportunity to score a third (laughs). Serie B is going to be very competitive this season, hopefully I can. Well done with the club.”

About himself becoming a shareholder of the Como Club

“Yes, I became a shareholder of the Como club, I invested in the Como club, and I also have the support of my family in this regard. But now I just want to play football, and in the future I want to be a coach.”

Regrets about my career

“Probably at Arsenal, we lost the Champions League final in the last 10 minutes. But as I said before, the past is over and I only look at the future.”

About the Serie A Championship in the new season

“Considering that the World Cup in Qatar will be played in the middle of the season, it will definitely be a very special season. There may be some variables in Serie A, but no matter what, the favourites are always Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.”

(Real Steel)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: